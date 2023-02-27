HELENA – A typical work day for Derek Harvey as a firefighter in Butte is filled with protecting Montanans in emergencies. Every two years, for 90 days, the workload changes to serving his community and Montanans in a different way.

Harvey has been with the Butte Fire Department since he was a 16-year-old. He started volunteering for the fire department as a teenager, and was eventually signed on to the full-time staff at the age of 20. As a firefighter, he got involved in state politics by volunteering to travel to the Capitol for the occasional union bill representing the Firefighter Association.

