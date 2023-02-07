LNS

Democratic Representative Mary Caferro introduces a bill to the House Human Services committee requesting HEART funds be used for youth suicide prevention on Jan. 26. It passed unanimously out of committee. 

 Keely Larson/KHN/UM Legislative News Service

A fund championed by Gov. Greg Gianforte to fill gaps in Montana’s substance use and behavioral health treatment programs has spent $5.2 million since last year as the state waits for an additional $19 million in federal funding.

Now, the Republican governor wants to put more state money into the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment initiative, but lawmakers and mental health advocates are asking for more accountability and clarity on how the money is spent.

