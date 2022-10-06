When country music legend Loretta Lynn, 90, died Tuesday, it was personal for Belgrade resident and Grammy winner Kostas.
“She was ‘Country and Western’ royalty,” he told the Belgrade News. “I would say that Loretta as a person was part of what country music was all about.”
Kostas, who spend years living in the heart of country music — Nashville — admits that he didn’t personally know Lynn, but that he worked with two of her daughters.
“Her daughters recorded one of my songs, ‘Tell Me That You Love Me’ around 1993,” he said.
Kostas joked that her home should have been called “Loretta’s Beehive,” since she always had all the kids and the cousins buzzing around the place. She was a part of what it was all about.
“She’ll be missed,” Kostas said. “For the last 40 years no one could believe she was still alive; it took her dying to be remembered.”
Among hundreds of other songs, she was known for “A Coal miner’s Daughter.” She died at her Kentucky home.
Montana owns another piece of Loretta Lynn trivia: Lonnie Bell, 98, a longtime Billings DJ, said he met her when she was 24, and actually discovered her.
Bell told KBZK TV Oct. 4 that he was just beginning his career in radio in Seattle, had his own band and needed a singer. He said his partner Bill said, ‘I know a girl who sings pretty good. She’s been coming to Bellingham and singing at the American Legion every Wednesday.’”
Bell told the TV reporter what happened next he’ll never forget.
“I get there, and all of a sudden here comes Loretta. Wow,” Bell said. “She starts singing, and I thought, ‘Lord, have mercy.’
“I was the only person in the club at that time. I went up to the bartender and said, ‘Do you hear that singing?’ He said, ‘I hear her every Wednesday.’”
Bell wrote an autobiography, “Hey Lorettra,” with chapter 5 detailing their meeting in 1956 outside Seattle.
Bell befriended Lynn and convinced her to come sing in his band on Saturday nights. He recorded one and played it on his show.
“I started getting all kinds of mail asking for more Loretta Lynn,” he said. “The girl was a hit right there.”
Lynn only lasted three weeks with Bell’s band because her husband and manager, Doolittle ‘Mooney’ Lynn, said they were looking for “something bigger.”
Bell agreed. “All she had to do was be heard,” he said.
A few months later, she signed a record deal and the rest was history. Both Lynn and Bell went on to 60-year Hall of Fame careers, crossing paths as often as Bell could arrange it. He’ll never forget one encounter.
“In 1974, I went to Denver and caught the show,” Bell said. “Mooney said, ‘Where you been? I ain’t seen you for 10 years!’ I told him that I figured they were doing okay so I didn’t bother them.
“He said, ‘You’re in Billings now, huh? Billings is a pretty small town for us.’ Imagine that. Here’s a guy who was begging to get on my show. Things, they do change.”