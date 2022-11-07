...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Light snow is expected to persist through the morning. Moderate
snow, with visibility of 1/2 mile or less will be possible at times
through 12 UTC.
Until 700 AM MST.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Manhattan among Montana towns with ballot vote that could prohibit marijuana sales
In 2021, when Gallatin County voters approved Marijuana sales, that wasn't the last of the topic or drug war or whatever one might call the issue.
The town of Manhattan is one of four Montana towns — including Great Falls, Deer Lodge and West Yellowstone — that will vote Tuesday to possibly prohibit pot sales within city limits.
"It's a valid issue," Manhattan mayor Glen Clements told the Belgrade News Monday. "And we wanted to let the townspeople decide whether they wanted marijuana or not. Issues like this are something we have to do through a ballot initiative, like we're doing."
And, if it becomes legal to sell pot in Manhattan?
"Then we'll have to go to the planning board, and go from there,” Clements said.
Counties can revote to possibly change how they earlier voted in 2021 on the issue, and towns within a county that voted to legalize pot, like Manhattan, can vote to opt out. In essence, to be their own little pot-free island within pot-centric Gallatin County.
At the Feb. 10 town council meeting, council members voted unanimously to adopt Resolution 20-002, referring a proposed ordinance to prohibit all pot businesses from opening or operating within the town to a Nov. 8 vote. Specifically, the resolution would ban adult use dispensary, manufacture, cultivator, testing labs, medical pot dispensary and transporter facilities.
In Three Forks — more churches equals less pot locations.
"It is not on the ballot here," said Three Forks City Treasurer Kelly Smith. "We do have an ordinance with distance requirements from schools and churches. And we have a lot of churches in town and spread all over."
Three Forks has one Extractor, "who's been here for several years. And the state has certain distance requirements for dispensaries. We have so many churches spread all over town, earlier the city set aside Main Street for possible pot dispensaries, but a new church opened up on Main, and that effectively closed off even more of town."