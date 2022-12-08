Put the Elk back on the Shelf and get your Christmas stroll on over to Manhattan. Or Big Sky. Both Big Sky and Manhattan are “strolling” between Dec. 8 and this weekend.
Manhattan’s Stroll is Thursday, Dec. 8 and Big Sky’s Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11.
• In Manhattan, both Feddes and C-T Red Angus will be giving horse-drawn hayrides from 4-7:30 p.m.
• The Manhattan Farmers Market and Craft Fair will in the Gallatin Conservation District conference room from 4-7 p.m.
• AmeriMont will have music, and free cider and hot cocoa, and a silent auction for the Senior Center.
• Betsy Mancuso will be selling Christmas cards of her previous Manhattan Christmas art at the Chamber’s table at Manhattan Bank.
• And, the Manhattan Bank will have the Gingerbread House contest, a Christmas raffle, and photos-with-Santa from 5-7:30 p.m.
The 25th annual Big Sky Christmas Stroll is Friday through Sunday starts off Friday with Santa photos in the Meadow Village from 5:30-8 p.m. Here’s a partial list of everything scheduled over three days:
• Friday wagon rides with Yankee Creek Carriage 5:30-8 p.m.
• Christmas carols at the Big Sky Chapel, 6:45-7:30 p.m.
• Scavenger hunt in the Meadow Village. Goody bags for first 100 kids. 5:30-8 p.m.
Saturday Dec. 10:
• Pre-party at the Beehive Basin Brewery 3:30-5 p.m.
• Elf, The Musical at 4 p.m. at WMPAC. Both Dec. 10 and 11.
• Big Sky Winter Market at the Wilson Hotel 5-9 p.m.
• Santa’s Holiday Lounge at BASE. Get your photo with Santa and enjoy “caroloke singing” and a hot cocoa bar. 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Fireworks and viewing party by Belle Cose & Engel & Volkers. Open house at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
• Annual “Deck The Sculptures” Christmas Stroll competition by Big Sky Arts Council. Visit the sculptures and vote on your favolrite.
• Balloon Pop by Montana Supply at 6 p.m. sharp. Some 125 balloons filled with prizes worth a total of $5,000. Free hot cocoa starting at 5:30 p.m.