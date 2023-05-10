MCHS Food Bank

Managers from the Headwaters Food Bank in Three Forks flank six students from Manhattan Christian High School, including Emily Smith (left) Operations Manager, and Kathy Thompson Assist. Operations Manager. Students from left are Jocie Ruffato, Simeon O’Hara, Chris Dykema, Nick Albro, Aiden Flikkema and Samantha VanDyken.

 Courtesy Manhattan Christian High School

It started last year with an academic unit on “poverty in the Gallatin Valley.” That topic led Manhattan Christian High School students in 2022 to hold their own Thanksgiving food drive.

“We wanted to do it again this year, and we tried to beat our total from last year,” said MCHS teacher Nate Te Slaa.

