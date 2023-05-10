Managers from the Headwaters Food Bank in Three Forks flank six students from Manhattan Christian High School, including Emily Smith (left) Operations Manager, and Kathy Thompson Assist. Operations Manager. Students from left are Jocie Ruffato, Simeon O’Hara, Chris Dykema, Nick Albro, Aiden Flikkema and Samantha VanDyken.
It started last year with an academic unit on “poverty in the Gallatin Valley.” That topic led Manhattan Christian High School students in 2022 to hold their own Thanksgiving food drive.
“We wanted to do it again this year, and we tried to beat our total from last year,” said MCHS teacher Nate Te Slaa.
They did, collecting 2,573 pounds of food.
This year, the food drive was tweaked a bit: “Everybody does this stuff for Thanksgiving,” Te Slaa said, “We wanted to do a food drive and the Three Forks Food Bank said they could use it in the Spring. We made it part of our U.S. history class. This year we picked another time since so many people do Thanksgiving.”
The food bank is officially named the Headwaters Food Bank but is known locally by its Three Forks moniker.
“The drive ran most of April, and “We beat (last year’s total) by 150 pounds,” he said. This is only the second time the school has done this, he said.
Two students from last year’s drive were in charge this year, too. “Chris Dykema and Nick Albro were part of last year’s junior class and they wanted to do it again. What’s cool about this is that it’s student-driven,” Te Slaa added. Te Slass teaches Bible and history at MCHS.
“It got really competitive with each other. They’de weigh the food every day. Walking around the neighborhoods asking for food. One mom said she didn’t have a single can left in her pantry. These boys had it on their hearts to help. And you could see the excitement in the ladies at the food bank, even thinking about how many people it gets to help,” he said.
It was a school-wide competition, and Te Slaa’s class won.
Food bank Operations Manager Emily Smith told the Belgrade News that they serve 65 families a week in Three Forks. They are open Tuesday through Thursday, and cover an area out to Harrison and Clarkston. Their annual “Stamp Out Hunger” fund raiser starts shortly, she said. Anyone who wants to volunteer can call 406-285-3559.
“And yes, we’ve (recently) seen a steady uptick in customers, for sure,” Smith said. And yes “we were overwhelmed” by the Manhattan Christian kids.
“There’s just something about giving — and not thinking of yourself. We all need to experience that,” Te Slaa concluded.