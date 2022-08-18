It’s that time of year again — potato time.
The 36th Annual Manhattan Potato Festival is Saturday Aug. 20.
It’s that time of year again — potato time.
The 36th Annual Manhattan Potato Festival is Saturday Aug. 20.
Much of the SpudFest is the same as always — Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast at 6 a.m.; the Manhattan Senior Center selling loaded baked potatoes until they run out; the Parade at 11 a.m.
And a note on Fido: The Potato Festival is a dog-free zone, for purposes of liability insurance.
A few items at last year’s Potato Festival are back by popular demand — the Trike Race and the Pasture Movie.
The Trike Races start at 8:45 a.m. Bring your own trike and (mandatory) helmet and find an age group that you might fit into. Since last year’s inaugural Trike Race, we’ve heard rumors of adults edging out the tykes, and rumors of secretly-costumed riders taking over the festivities. Be still our hearts, but might we hope for a race full of folks on trikes and in potato costumes?
One sign of the festival’s on-going popularity is that all vendor slots were filled up by Aug. 7, and all parade entries full by Aug. 10.
The Pasture Movie Theater is back, with preview fun at 5 p.m. with lawnmower races, and “Family Hoedown: Dancin’ In the Dirt” with the Outlaw Country Dancers at 7 p.m. Movie starts at dark, 9:30ish.
The Potato Festival still has a car show — this year it’s the Built 406 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Altenbrand Park.
And grownups who want more than a pop have an all day for a Bloody Mary Bar at the Broken Arrow; or the American Legion from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a Dry Hills Distillery tasting, and live music from 8 p.m .to midnight.
The Manhattan High School All-School Reunion is on this year, with many of the school’s classes entering floats in the SpudFest Parade. Reunion 4 p.m. at the school.
In 2020, COVID dealt a blow to the festival, canceling it. The next year, its long-time sponsors the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce said they had decided to not sponsor it anymore. But, a group of local volunteers took over and here it is, in its second year of being coordinated by that group of local volunteers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.