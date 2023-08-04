Delaney Doherty

Delaney Doherty, 17, who would have been a senior at Manhattan High School in September, was killed in a head-on crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.

 Dan Chesnet

Delaney Doherty, 17, who would have been a senior at Manhattan High School in September, was killed in a head-on crash on West Dry Creek Road east of Manhattan on Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, the other driver crossed over the center line.

Tags

Recommended for you