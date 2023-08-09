Lottery Jackpot

Natalie Miller prints a Mega Millions ticket at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indiana State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.

