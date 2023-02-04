Record low temperatures and crazy winds hit Mount Washington, New Hampshire.
An extreme Arctic blast prompted a drop in the stratosphere and a record cold temperature of a mind boggling -108 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington, New Hampshire on Friday.
That wind chill temperature is the lowest recorded in U.S. history, according to the National Weather Service.
The deep freeze brought 90 and 100 mile per hour sustained winds and gusts as much as 127 mph, according to the NWS.
That wind chill took ground temperatures of -46 degrees to -108. The winter wave brought bitter cold temperatures to New York, Boston, Baltimore and other parts of the eastern US.
The winter weather brought the bitterest of cold temperatures and the brunt of the lowered the stratosphere level down to the New England mountain’s summit. The previous record was -105 set in Alaska.
❄️💨❄️This is EXTREME WEATHER! Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world. INSANE conditions Temp -42° F, Wind Chill -101° F, Wind Gusts 127 mph! https://t.co/vr4pGu9p7GFrom the summit cam 230-240pm. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/6N30euV9oL— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 3, 2023
