Montana farmers and ranchers across this state have been waiting far too long for their elected representatives to secure their right to repair their own agricultural equipment. When a combine breaks down in the field during harvest season, a farmer needs to get it up and running as quickly as possible to avoid wasting precious time and losing money.

But as the ag equipment industry has consolidated — and as equipment has grown more technologically complex — farmers and independent repair shops are increasingly blocked from making repairs to machines.

Tags