Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday banning TikTok statewide.
The popular Chinese-based social media app as well as free speech activists and businesses who utilize the short-video platform are promising legal challenges to the Montana ban as other U.S. states also target TikTok.
“To protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok in Montana,” Gianforte, a Republican, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
The GOP-majority Montana Legislature passed a first-in-the-nation measure that aims to completely ban TikTok statewide citing concerns about data privacy and potential ties between the popular social media app’s parent company Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd and the Chinese government.
Gianforte had asked for the state assembly to potentially expand the bill to other social media platforms with concerns about privacy and data collection by ‘foreign adversaries.’ The legislature, however, adjourned earlier this month without expanding the TikTok prohibition.
The GOP governor, who banned TikTok on state government phones and computers late last year and backed a similar move by state universities, also sought to expand that government ban to other social media platforms.
“TikTok is just one app tied to foreign adversaries. Today I directed the state’s Chief Information Officer to ban any application that provides personal information or data to foreign adversaries from the state network,” Gianforte said.
Gianforte also signed a bill earlier this month restricting U.S. foreign adversaries such as Russia, China, North Korean and Iran from buying farmland and other real estate near U.S. military bases — which includes nuclear missiles and other assets — in the state.
Montana’s TikTok ban is all but certain to face legal challenges from TikTok and free speech advocates — including the American Civil Liberties Union.
“The Montana governor just signed a law that bans TikTok for everyone in the state, violating the free speech rights of hundreds of thousands of people in Montana who use the app. If the courts don't act, the ban will go into effect January 1, 2024,” the ACLU said in a statement.
The ACLU referenced the $10,000 fine per infraction and per day if TikTok is downloaded by Montana users and worries about wider government social media censorship and restrictions.
“This law tramples on our free speech rights under the guise of national security and lays the groundwork for excessive government control over the internet. Elected officials do not have the right to selectively censor entire social media apps based on their country of origin,” the ACLU said.
Lawsuits are expected to challenge the law on free speech grounds and the fact it singles out TikTok and not other social media platforms.
TikTok has 1 billion users worldwide and its popular short-form video platform challenges U.S.-based social media giants such as Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram), Elon Musk’s Twitter,, Snapchat, Pinterest and Alphabet (which owns Google and YouTube).
Facebook has 2.9 billion users followed by YouTube (2.2 billion) and Instagram (1.4 billion), according to Wallaroo Media. TikTok, which has promised to segregate its U.S. data at a new planned operations hub in Texas, has more users than Snapchat (750 million), Pinterest (480 million) and Twitter (300 million), according to Wallaroo.
TikTok also has social media partnerships with U.S. businesses and sports teams including the New York Yankees, Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association.
The company promised to challenge the Montana ban.
"Governor Gianforte has signed a bill that infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of #Montana by unlawfully banning #TikTok, a platform that empowers hundreds of thousands of people across the state," the company said in a statement.
"We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana," the TikTok statement continued.
There are pushes in other states to restrict or ban TikTok as well as the federal level with similar contentions that the popular social media app is tied to the Chinese government.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Republican, voiced support for the TikTok ban which was sponsored in the legislature by State Sen. Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade.
“TikTok is a Chinese Communist Party spying tool that poses a threat to every Montanan. I’m thankful to Governor Gianforte and the Legislature, especially Senator Vance, for working with me to protect Montanans’ privacy and security. I hope other states recognize the dangers of TikTok and follow suit,” Knudsen said.