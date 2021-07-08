The Belgrade City Council on Tuesday identified four finalists to interview for the city manager position being vacated by Ted Barkley.
Barkley, who has been city manager since February 2013, announced in October his intent to retire in August 2021. The city decided then to begin searching for his replacement in the spring to allow ample time to find the right candidate to succeed him.
In executive session Tuesday, the council considered six finalists to bring to Belgrade for in-person interviews, then narrowed the list down to four.
Barkley said the consultant assisting the city with the search is in the process of conducting the first round of background checks and contacting the candidates to see if they remain interested in the position. Until that is done, Barkley said, he is unable to disclose their names.
“We are working toward setting up interview for July 20 and 21, with a community reception to meet the candidates on the evening of the 20th and interviews with several panels of community members, council members and city staff on the 21st,” he said.
Ideally, the council will select a new city manager after that, but Barkley said, “Even from the beginning, the council has expressed the concern they want to hire the right person. If the finalists don’t pass muster, he added, the process could begin anew.
Assuming all goes well, the new city manager will likely begin work in August or early September.