For the last week, the usually laid back town of Manhattan has found itself in the glare of local news, since town councilman Josh Powell endorsed a Texas group's anti-abortion ordinance, in an attempt to turn Manhattan into a "sanctuary city for the unborn."
Powell was joined by council member Betsy Mancuso in voting for the ordinance at council meeting Feb. 9. Ryan Engbretson and Morgan Taylor voted against the proposed ordinance, and Mayor Glen Clements voted "no" to break the tie and defeat the proposal 3-2.
The idea is the brain child of Sanctuary Cities for Life, a Texas-based group that says it has gotten similar laws passed in 65 other towns across the nation.
The Belgrade News has learned that Mark Lee Dickson, the group's founder, is acquainted with a relative of Mancuso's in Nebraska, that is how and why Dickson found his way to tiny Manhattan, Montana
The evening might have revolved around how would the town council vote, but much of that discussion centered on a deep dive into Montana Constitutional law, and a federal law from 1873, the Comstock Law, that has only sporadically been enforced.
A spate of new state anti-abortion laws were put on hold last fall, after a Billings judge said they all seemed to be unconstitutional under the state's right to privacy, individual dignity and equal protection.
The proposed local ordinance would have allowed Manhattanites to sue their (abortion-getting) neighbors for $100,000 in damages and would have made illegal the mailing of legal abortion drugs. The 1873 Comstock Act outlawed using the mail to ship both "obscene" and birth control materials.
Fifty years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision re Roe v. Wade made moot the birth control part of the act. The Supreme Court's overturned Roe last year sending abortion rights (and potential restrictions) back to the states. Abortion rights have been political, social and religious dividing lines in American politics for years.
This usually sparsely-attended council meeting was a standing room only affair, with almost 40 people speaking, and a majority of the people against the proposal.
Town Attorney Jane Mercen said the ordinance was illegal; that she didn't see a reason for it; and that the resulting litigation would be quite quite costly. "It's an attempt to legislate moral and religious beliefs, and I know you will be sued for it," she said.
In an earlier interview, Clements told another paper that it "was clear from the comments last night that the majority of people in Manhattan did not want anything to do with this ordinance." He said Powell had asked for the item to be placed on the agenda, so it was.
Powell said he'd like to try again, and maybe find an ordinance that the council could agreed on.
Mary Ziegler, a California law professor who hails from Butte, said in an earlier interview that Dickson's ordinances are a backdoor way to get around states with statutes that have been used to protect abortion rights such as Montana's "right to privacy" and "equal protection" guarantees.