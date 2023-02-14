For the last week, the usually laid back town of Manhattan has found itself in the glare of local news, since town councilman Josh Powell endorsed a Texas group's anti-abortion ordinance, in an attempt to turn Manhattan into a "sanctuary city for the unborn."

Powell was joined by council member Betsy Mancuso in voting for the ordinance at council meeting Feb. 9. Ryan Engbretson and Morgan Taylor voted against the proposed ordinance, and Mayor Glen Clements voted "no" to break the tie and defeat the proposal 3-2.

