the background queues up for a barbecued meal as pitmasters remove one of two-dozen 80-pound rounds of beef from the spit at Lewis & Clark Park. For more on their painstaking preparations, turn to page 4.
DIANA SETTERBERG
There was plenty to see in the parade and in the park at the Belgrade Fall Festival on Saturday.
Festival-goers turned out in droves Saturday for Belgrade’s 58th Fall Festival.
Kristi Gee, CEO of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce that organizes the annual event, said, “It was really great to see so many people come out and see a lot of familiar faces that we haven’t seen in a while.”
Among the highlights of the day were spectacularly beautiful weather and excellent participation in the festival’s traditional events, including the parade, classic car show, and community barbecue. By the numbers, Gee said 68 floats registered for the parade, 92 automobiles entered the car show, and almost 1,700 people were served at the barbecue.
Winners of the raffle have been notified, and the Chamber will announce parade winners within a few days. The Belgrade News will publish those, along with more festival photographs, in next week’s edition.
“My parting words would be thank you to the volunteers and thank you to the community for coming out and supporting us,” Gee said. “It was just great to see our community out and about and enjoying each other.”
