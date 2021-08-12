The Belgrade City Council has approved amendments to its weapons ordinance in response to changes in state law that make it easier for citizens to carry firearms without a concealed weapons permit.
The changes were drafted following the Legislature’s passage of House Bill 102, which was subsequently signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Greg Gianforte. The new state law allows anyone in Montana who is permitted to own a firearm to carry a concealed weapon without a permit; however, the same law also enables local governments to prohibit unpermitted concealed carry in city facilities, as well as concealed carry for permitted or unpermitted persons within municipal buildings in areas frequented by court personnel or in police departments.
During the Aug. 2 city council meeting, which included a public hearing on the ordinance that elicited no citizen comment, City Manager Ted Barkley explained that the exceptions to the law enable Belgrade to amend its weapons ordinance to prohibit any private citizen from taking firearms into City Hall.
Because city court staff members utilize the entire first floor of City Hall and the Belgrade Police Department is located on the second floor, the amendments to the ordinance prohibit any citizen from taking weapons into the building.
Another amendment would allow the city to screen for firearms and non-firearm weapons before allowing entrance to the building, though city officials have no intention of doing so at this time.
