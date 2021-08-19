The free Streamline bus service between Belgrade and Bozeman just got a super upgrade –more routes, improved routes, and new buses, according to Sunshine Ross, transportation director for the Bozeman HRDC.
The new routes were up and running on Monday. Now the Belgrade Streamline route starts at 7:04 a.m. at Belgrade High School, loops around to the Gallatin Trails Apartments and then back to the Frontage Road, and into Bozeman to Walmart. “Park and Ride” parking is available at Main and Kennedy.
Its last run of the day leaves Belgrade at 6:39 p.m. and ends at Walmart at 7 p.m. It runs this Belgrade-to-Walmart route twice in the morning, once at midday and twice in the afternoon, Ross said.
“A couple years ago we hired an urban planner to help redesign our (route) map,” Ross continued. “Now, we have eight (Belgrade) stops instead of one, and the Belgrade line connects to the Blue Line, to take students to MSU. That benefits both, ties both together.”
When Streamline replotted its Belgrade route, it 86’d the old, meandering route down Jackrabbit Lane to Four Corners.
“Now, the Belgrade route uses the Frontage Road instead of Jackrabbit,” Ross said.
The new Belgrade line is known as the Pink Line.
How did all this come about?
“Several years ago, 15 years ago, HRDC realized the need for public transportation. So Streamline was created,” Ross added.
Now, Streamline exists with annual matching grants of about $1.2 million each from local groups and the federal government. Its total budget is $2.3 million. Local “funding partners” include MSU and the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman. “Every funding partner agreed to increase their percentage. This was a real group effort.”
What’s next for Streamline?
“In the next three to five years, we’d like to do more routes in Belgrade and run every hour. More routes through Bozeman; out to Three Forks and Manhattan. We may use a van ‘pool’ system with volunteer drivers,” Ross said.
“We’re here to benefit people; seniors, veterans, the disabled. To get people to their medical appointments, the grocer, social visits. We want to be as convenient as possible.”
From this year’s appropriations, Streamline was awarded four new buses, Ross said. The agency was notified it will receive three more on top of that.
“That will allow us to replace the oldest buses in the fleet,” Ross said.
To celebrate and launch the new routes, Ross said HRDC is hosting a free barbecue next Thursday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at its downtown Bozeman location, 32 S. Tracy.