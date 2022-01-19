Editor’s note: As the county commission did earlier Tuesday as described below, the Belgrade City Council on Tuesday evening approved its intent to adopt the West Post Plan as an amendment to the Belgrade Growth Policy. The council will hold a public hearing on the matter at its Feb. 7 meeting at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
The Gallatin County Commission voted Tuesday to consider changing the Belgrade Growth policy for a high-density housing development.
The West Post development — proposed by Locati Architects and Barnard Construction — intends to amend the Belgrade Growth policy with a neighborhood plan that would increase the amount of residential high-density usage on property.
The Belgrade City-County Planning Board unanimously voted to recommend adoption of the project into the Belgrade Growth Policy to the Gallatin County Commission and Belgrade City Council on Jan. 4.
The 239-acre property runs to the south of I-90 and along South Alaska Road in Belgrade. Alaska Frontage Road runs through the top chunk of the property, too.
The Belgrade future land use map designated the land as two-thirds commercial and one-third residential high-density. Jason Karp, planning director for Belgrade, said it would be hard to guess how much more of the land would be changed to residential high-density usage.
He said the developer’s intent was to make a functional neighborhood that combined mixed-use commercial spaces with high-density housing. Karp said that water and sewer connections are not on the property yet, but that work would be done in parallel with the growth policy amendment to get the connections ready.
The developers described the property as being “historically agricultural and unimproved” that is ready to be connected to developments on Alaska Frontage Road in documents submitted to the Gallatin County Commission.
The property is sparsely populated with a few commercial buildings, all of which run along I-90.
The West Post development could build up to 1,464 dwelling units in the southern portion of the property below Frank Road.
Karp said that the developers would tie-in — and pave — the rest of Frank Road, connecting South Alaska Road with Jackrabbit Lane. He said the tie-in would allow for a major connection in the city’s transportation plan.
Those units could be spread across a mixture of two and three-story apartments, townhomes, triplexes and fourplexes, and single-family homes, according to project documents.
Those proposed residential units would mingle with businesses — like hotels, banks, grocery stores and restaurants — on the northern portion of the property along South Alaska Road, which the developers described as an “urban village” for future residents.
He said that the West Post project could add much needed affordable housing in the area. Keeping high-density housing projects in the city would help to control sprawl, too.
“There’s a finite amount of land in the valley, grouping these things together in the city helps everybody,” Karp said.