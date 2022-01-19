It isn’t only the population of Belgrade that’s growing.
The physical footprint of the city will also grow considerably if the city council follows through on its expressed intent to annex two large parcels south of Interstate 90 on Feb. 22.
The council on Tuesday passed resolutions declaring its intent to annex the so-called Yellow Iron and Jackrabbit Crossing projects. According to Planner Jason Karp, commercial development ultimately is planned for the smaller Yellow Iron parcel, while mixed-use development consisting of commercial across the Jackrabbit frontage and residential development along the back.
If the council decides to annex the parcels, establishment of zoning and subdivision reviews will follow before any development is done.
The council scheduled public hearings on the annexations for Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at City Hall and is expected to approve them the same night.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
Approved a resolution of intent to adopt the West Post plan as an amendment to the Belgrade Growth Policy (see related story, page 5).
Granted final plat approval for Tract 1 of the Yellowstone Airport Plaza minor subdivision. Matt Ekstro of Morrison Maierle told the council that work to construct workforce housing the plaza is “going to get started real fast.”
Granted final plat approval for Bridger Heights subdivision, Phase 2E, contingent upon the developer paying $770,700 in advance toward construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Cruiser and Dry Creek and meeting the terms of its improvements agreement for sidewalks and other infrastructure.