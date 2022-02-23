...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...All of North Central and Southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
It’s official: Rules governing how and where marijuana can be used, produced, sold and advertised in the Belgrade city limits have been adopted.
The city council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will allow marijuana grow operations, production facilities and testing laboratories to be located in areas zoned for manufacturing. Sales will be allowed in business-zoned areas that do not lie within 500 feet of a residence, church, school, or Lewis and Clark Park.
The second new ordinance prohibits the open display, smoking or consumption of marijuana in public areas or on government property.
The council passed the ordinances after a public hearing at which no one objected.
There currently are no dispensaries located in Belgrade, but the city was forced to change its policies because of a majority of Gallatin County residents voted to approve the legalization of recreational marijuana in Montana last fall.
The state legislature determined that cities located in counties where a majority of voters approved recreational marijuana should allow the sale and production of it in their jurisdictions, with reasonable limitations.
There is a workaround for municipalities that don’t want to legalize pot shops, and the town of Manhattan is taking advantage of it. State law provides an option for electors of municipalities to decide whether to prohibit any or all marijuana businesses from locating or operating in their towns. The Manhattan Town Council voted unanimously earlier this month to put that question to its citizens in November.