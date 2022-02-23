There’s good news – and bad news at the Belgrade City Library.
The good news? The Belgrade Library will be “fine free” starting Tuesday, March 1. This means no one will be fined for overdue materials.
Additionally, all past late fines will be waived. There are, however, a few exceptions:
ILL materials and Hotspots will still be charged overdue fines. Lost/damaged items are also not covered by this new policy, and materials still have to be returned or renewed.
The bad news? Staffing problems mean the library will be cutting back its hours, probably starting next week, said City Manager Neil Cardwell. He said the library now has three unfilled positions.
The proposed new hours will probably be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. four days a week, with only one day a week having evening hours. Even that evening hour will possibly trimmed to 6 p.m., he said.
“The library is having the same problem we’re having across the board, more openings than good applicants,” Cardwell told the Belgrade News. “We’re asking the community’s patience. We’re doing what we can with what we have.
“We’ll be reducing the hours to keep the staff on as best we can. And we need to take care of our staff. Our goal is to make sure the staff can still handle it.”
Cardwell said that right now staffing issues are a system-wide problem for Belgrade City departments. Currently, Public Works has five openings; Finance, one; Meter tech, one; Police, three.
As for the “good news” of no more late fees, the library chose to temporarily waive overdue fines in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the January 2022 board meeting, this decision was made a permanent policy.
“Moving to fine free status is another way to thank our patrons for their continued support of the library and to further open the door to access of materials for all,” said Library Director Gale Bacon. It is also “a measure of good-will towards the Belgrade community, in gratitude for passing the bond to build the upcoming Belgrade Library and Community Center.”
“Fine free” follows a national movement by the American Library Association to make libraries more accessible..
Sometimes, overdue fines create economic barriers for patrons, blocking those who need it the most from accessing library services. Studies have shown that going fine free has the unexpected effect of increasing return rates and library use when there is no longer a fear of incurring overdue fines.
The Belgrade Library is still accepting donations, which can be made at the library and online through the foundation’s website, belgradelibraryfoundation.org.