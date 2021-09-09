The Belgrade City Council passed its fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday, allocating $3.8 million in General Fund expenditures compared to $3.05 million spent during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Salaries will account for some of that increase, as the budget includes raises of 5.2 percent for most city employees.
Among other significant changes in the budget are the elimination of the Municipal Services Levy and Volunteer Fire Department fund.
“The Municipal Services levy is going away as part of your pledge to municipal residents to lower taxes when we annexed into the (Central Valley) fire district,” City Manager Ted Barkley told the council before it voted to approve the budget.
Barkley noted that the budget is a “living document” that the council likely will amend as the year progresses. Among the unknowns are budgeted expenditures for remodeling the police department, a project that will take place only if a $14 million bond issue for a new library and community center is passed by voters next week.
The Belgrade News will provide a closer look at the city’s 2021-22 budget in next week’s edition.
