The Belgrade Police Department hired a new officer Wednesday morning.
Added to the new officer hired two weeks ago, the department is still down four officers, according to Chief Dustin Lensing.
The force was down five officers when then Chief E.J. Clark retired in August, Lensing added.
Ben Martin, a former Bozeman police officer, was hired two weeks ago, Lensing said, and Juan Cervantes, of Greenville, Calif., started Wednesday.
“He’d been a deputy sheriff in Northern California, and he and his wife wanted to raise their family somewhere else,” Lensing said.
Greenville is in Plumas County, southeast of Redding.
So what happened with staffing the force?
“It was a perfect storm,” explained Lensing. “We had some attrition. One officer moved up. One left for the Bozeman police. The chief retired. And we’ve had a low applicant pool. Everybody is in the same boat.”
And trying to coordinate his hiring with securing spots in the state Law Enforcement Academy in Helena adds a hypothethical, mathematical headache to the hiring process.
The academy is already reserving spots for next summer, Lensing explained, and “we have to work around when we have spots. It’s hard to plan around, especially for smaller agencies like us. We used to reserve as needed, and it’s caught up to us.”
Lensing said he would like to have his new officers around for a month before they go to the academy for three months of training in Helena.
COVID added to the problems last year, with the academy intermittently having to close down every time a trainee tested positive. Academy class sizes of 30 have been doubled to 60 to alleviate the statewide problem, he said.
“We’re working a ton of overtime right now,” he admitted. “It’s just day to day. Now, we’ve got 25 percent of the force not with us,” due to the vacancies.
Lensing added that Belgrade is in the middle of the hiring process for two more applicants.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.