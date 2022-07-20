Belgrade prevails in Water Court case

While on deadline Wednesday afternoon, the Belgrade News learned that the Montana Supreme Court has denied Montana Trout Unlimited’s petition to have the court take supervisory control over a Montana Water Court decision involving the city.
The water court had earlier awarded Belgrade about 300 percent of the water it was currently using. MTU had asked the Supreme Court to take over the case, because its ruling misapplied the law.
The city’s response was basically that MTU had missed its window to appeal; MTU said that until the water court misapplied the “growing cities” doctrine it had nothing to appeal.
The court’s four-page order ruled that MTU had not met the statutory requirements for supervisory control.
The court denied and dismissed the MTU petition for supervisory control, and ordered that its request for a stay was moot.
On June 1, the court agreed to give Belgrade and Three Forks 30 days to file their response to MTU’s petition. Three Forks and Manhattan have been watching the case for its possible implications for their municipalities.
In June, Pat Byorth, the Bozeman attorney for MTU, told the Belgrade News that Trout Unlimited believed the current ruling adversely affects senior water rights holders, and allows municipalities to “jump ahead’ of senior water rights holders.
Three Forks attorney Susan Swimley said at the time that she believed the Supreme Court would uphold the Water Court decision. The Town of Manhattan had already asked for what it termed the “Belgrade decision” in its case before the court.
MTU maintained that the water court’s decision “turned the law upside down.”