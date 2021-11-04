Both incumbent members of the Belgrade City Council were re-elected to their positions in Tuesday's election.
Mayor Russ Nelson was elected to his 10th two-year term as Belgrade mayor, and Councilwoman Kristine Menicucci to her third four-year term as the Ward 2 representative on the city council.
With the addition of two new council members who ran unopposed – Martha Sellers in Ward 3 and Renae Mattimoe in Ward 1, the Belgrade City Council now is evenly split with three men and three women members, an apparent first.
Nelson won his seat against challenger Roberta Foginthemorning, 72 percent to 28 percent. Menicucci took her seat with 55 percent of the vote against her opponent Eric Reinhardt, who garnered 45 percent.
She originally replaced Councilman Tudor Gee.
"We've got a lot ahead of us," Menicucci said. "I'm thankful to everyone who voted and I invite all candidates to get involved with the city business.”
She added that she was so busy working on the campaign for the new library “that I didn't even campaign door-to-door."
Although city council candidates run non-partisan races, Menicucci's race took an unexpected partisan tone when her opponent suggested she supported causes that favor defunding the police.
"Well, I didn't let it take a partisan take," she said when asked about it. "I didn't engage. Belgrade politics is so far from the national politics that I wasn't about to."
What's on the council's agenda?
"Number one, we need to get the library started." she continued. "And the wastewater treatment plant. Growth. We've got subdivisions lined up. Everything centers on growth."
She added that the council would like to bring the Belgrade Senior Center under the auspices of city government, so that is another project in the works. And a traffic circle is planned to manage the traffic at Cruiser and Dry Creek.
And finally, Menicucci told the Belgrade News that this is her last term.
"I taught for 31-plus years I'll be 74 when this term is done, and it's time for me to hang it up."
Russ Nelson, who has been Belgrade mayor for 18 years, talked about plenty of projects the council needs to tackle, such as, "Continue the $43 million sewer plant. We expect to have that finished by August 2022, if we can get the fittings, the sewer parts. Second, we've got some urban renewal, some TIP money and projects. And we've got to help the two new council members," who will succeed Councilors Brad Cooper and Ken Smith who have served for many years.
Nelson said this was the first time he had ever been opposed in a mayoral election.
In Three Forks, Gene Townsend and George Chancellor were re-elected to their city council seats with 338 and 280 votes respectively. They will be joined by new council member Brooke A. McLees, who captured 319 votes. A fourth candidate, Alex Blackburn, garnered 275 votes.