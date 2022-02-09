The Belgrade City Council on Monday signaled its intent to approve a “marijuana overlay district” that will restrict where marijuana can be produced and sold within the city limits.
Current rules prohibit the sale and production of marijuana in Belgrade's zoning jurisdiction, but the city is being forced to change its policy because a majority of Gallatin County residents voted to approve the legalization of recreation marijuana in Montana last fall.
The state legislature determined that cities in counties where a majority of voters approved recreational marijuana should allow the sale and production of it in their jurisdictions, with reasonable limitations.
In Belgrade, the proposed rules would allow marijuana grow operations, production facilities and testing laboratories in areas zoned for manufacturing. Sales would be allowed in areas zoned for business.
Critical exceptions to those guidelines would prohibit dispensaries or production facilities within 500 feet of a residence, church, school, or Lewis and Clark Park - and the 500 feet would be measured from property lines, not from particular addresses.
“You’re going to see things mostly in industrial park areas, I would imagine,” City Planner Jason Karp told the council.
Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing said he had a lot to say during the drafting process of the ordinance and he is satisfied with “a comprehensive, well-thought-out plan.”
The council is scheduled to pass the new ordinance into law at its meeting on Feb. 22, after a public hearing on the proposal that night. The meeting and hearing will take place at City Hall at 7 p.m.