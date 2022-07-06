On June 30, the city of Belgrade filed response briefs with the Montana Supreme Court regarding Montana Trout Unlimited’s request that the court take “supervisory control” over a water case.
Earlier, MTU alleged that the Montana Water Court erred in the amount of water it found the city of Belgrade was entitled to, and that the Water Court had misapplied the “growing cities” doctrine.
Belgrade’s response brief centers on the fact that the Water Court’s ruling was not appealed at the time, and that the case was closed July 14, 2021.
In May, MTU asked the court to take over the case, stating that it didn’t participate at the time because there was an expectation that the Water Court would follow the law, making MTU’s participation unnecessary.
According to the brief, the Supreme Court may take over a case, “an extraordinary remedy” ... when urgency exists, making the normal appeal process inadequate ... and when the case involves purely legal questions ... or the other court is proceeding under a mistake of law ... or Constitutional issues of statewide importance are involved.
Belgrade’s response brief leans heavily on MTU not initially appealing the Water Court’s decision, and alleges that it has not appealed any other Water Court proceedings pertaining to the “Growing Cities Doctrine.”
The Growing Cities Doctrine states that cities don’t need to use all of their alloted water rights at once, and don’t necessarily “abandon” the water rights that haven’t been used.
The response also alleges that since the case “was decided” more than a year ago, there is now no case over which to exercise supervisory control.
The city also alleges that to grant MTU’s petition would wreak havoc in the legal world ... “signaling that nearly 40 years of previous litigated Water Court trial orders are now open to collateral attack from parties who simply chose not to participate.
“The implication of allowing non-parties to suddenly appeal ... previously closed Water Court cases, because they did not participate at the trial level, would be profound,” the brief states.
The MTU brief asking the Supreme Court to intervene alleged that the Water Court erred in and misapplied the Growing Cities Doctrine when it gave Belgrade almost 300 percent more water than it was using.
The city of Three Forks joined Belgrade in this brief. In an earlier filing, the Town of Manhattan had asked the Water Court to use the same math it used to come up with Belgrade’s water totals, for its own water usage.