Belgrade Library Director Gale Bacon apologized for the “hootin’ and hollerin’ ” in the background when she was contacted Tuesday evening for comment after voters approved a $14 million bond issue for a new library and community center by a nearly 55 to 45 percent margin.
Preliminary, unofficial results released by the Gallatin County Elections office show 1,136 votes in favor of the bond issue and 945 against. The office sent 5,895 mail ballots, but only 2,082 – or about 35 percent – were returned.
“I am overjoyed that we have this opportunity to meet the growing needs of our community in new ways,” Bacon said, as she celebrated at The Mint with campaign volunteers, Belgrade Library Foundation members and city officials.
“This has been something we have worked on for at least the last three years,” she added. “Key to the success was helping people understand the ingenuity that went behind this proposal, which addressed the need of all the city departments.”
The so-called “one-building solution” to city space woes was indeed a primary factor in the Belgrade City Council’s decision to put the $14 million request before voters, as well as a major talking point of the public relations campaign leading up to the mail election.
“The City Council well understood the impact on taxpayers and the need to make (the project) affordable,” City Manager Ted Barkley said on Wednesday.
The new $16.1 million, 28,000 square-foot library and community center will be built on the site of the old fire station on East Main Street at the southwest corner of Lewis and Clark Park. More than $2 million of the project’s cost will be covered by private donations.
Once the library moves into the new building, the current library will become home to the Belgrade Police Department, which has outgrown its offices upstairs in City Hall. That, in turn, will make more room to accommodate the additional needs of other city departments that also have outgrown their spaces or are housed in rented offices elsewhere in town, city officials say.
They estimate that the plan will save taxpayers an estimated $5 million in costs that might have been incurred if Belgrade needed to buy land to solve its space needs.
Barkley said officials estimate completion of the library project in 36 months. The city will begin working right away to contract with an architect to begin drawing up the building plans, he said.
Some Belgrade News readers have contacted the paper in recent weeks stating they don’t believe those plans will resemble the architectural renderings that have been widely displayed during the campaign.
When asked about that, Barkley replied that he understands those concerns because such disparities can happen in the development of public projects, but he doesn’t expect that will be the case for Belgrade.
“I anticipate that the city will stick pretty closely to what the representations are,” he said, noting that initial concepts were scrapped at the request of the Library Board and “reshaped to fit the future vision of Belgrade.”
Barkley lauded the efforts of “an awful lot of people to bring a project to the community that will shape Belgrade significantly.”
And Bacon said the new building will not only give the library the capability to expand its traditional services, but also provide a venue for social, business and community events at the edge of Lewis and Clark Park.