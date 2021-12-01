Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has appointed Belgrade City Court Judge Andrew Breuner to preside over the new Eighteenth Judicial District Court in Gallatin County.
Breuner, who has been Belgrade’s city judge since 2015, was one of four candidates who sought the position earlier this fall. The 2021 Legislature approved the new position in response to rising caseloads in the rapidly growing county.
Breuner's last day in Belgrade will be Dec. 31; he expects to be sworn in as district judge on Jan. 3.
Breuner told the Belgrade News on Wednesday that he believes his experience on the bench in Belgrade contributed to the governor’s decision.
“A real distinctive was that I’ve been a sitting judge for almost seven years,” he said. “You put that on top of the fact that I’ve been a licensed attorney, and I think I brought of wealth of experience to the application process.”
He added that Gianforte also knows him well due to their past working relationship on the Petra Academy board of directors.
“I know what his expectations are, his standards of professionalism,” Breuner said. “He knows what my skill sets are, he knows my personality, he knows what my values are.”
In a press release, Gianforte stated, “Andrew Breuner is a talented attorney who will make an exceptional judge in the Eighteenth Judicial District. He is committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law, and I’m confident he’ll serve Gallatin County well by interpreting laws, not making them from the bench.”
Before he became judge in Belgrade, Breuner worked for 15 years as an attorney, “so I know the district systems well, not just locally but across the state,” he said.
Breuner said the appointment is “bittersweet” because “as excited as I am and eager to get to work in Bozeman … I have a real affection for Belgrade.
“I’m going to miss coming to work here terribly, to be honest with you,” he said.
In an e-mail to court and city staff sent Wednesday morning, Breuner wrote, “Because of you, I have looked forward to coming to work everyday for the last six and one half years. You have made my job so meaningful and, frankly, fun. I am truly blessed by all of you and will miss this place tremendously.”
Under Breuner’s leadership, Belgrade’s court became a city court of record this past July, meaning that the court now makes detailed records of all its proceedings. Breuner said Wednesday that he expects the next big change for the city court will be a transition to municipal court status, in keeping with most larger cities in Montana – and he expects it to happen sooner rather than later.
Before then, the city will need to find a new city judge, a transition that Breuner predicts will be fairly seamless.
“I’m totally confident that we have the resources we need to keep the court going for as long as it takes (to hire a replacement),” he said. “By the end of January, I would anticipate that Belgrade will be ready to select someone.”
City Manager Neil Cardwell said the council will begin planning the search for a new judge at its meeting on Monday.
"I'm excited for him and this opportunity," Cardwell said. "It couldn't happen to a better person."
Breuner applied in 2020 to succeed retiring District Judge Holly Brown, a position ultimately filled by Peter Ohman. At the time, Breuner told the Belgrade News he was interested in pursuing the opportunity at the district court because of the variety and increased complexity of cases he would handle there.
The other candidates for the new district judge seat were Audrey Schultz Cromwell, a managing partner at Cromwell Law and a judge pro tempore in Bozeman Municipal Court and Gallatin County Justice Court; Martin Lambert, Gallatin County attorney; and Benjamin Refling, who works for the Office of the State Public Defender.
The governor’s direct appointment differs from the way district court judges have been chosen for the past 50 years. Previously, district court judge candidates have been selected by the Judicial Nomination Commission comprising two attorneys, four people who aren’t judges or attorneys, and one district court judge, with final approval made by the governor. A new law passed by the 2021 Legislature gave governor the power to fill vacant or new judicial seats themselves. The law was challenged before the Montana Supreme Court, which ruled in June that it is constitutional.
To retain his new seat, Breuner will need to run for election next fall.