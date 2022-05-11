A forensic audit of purchasing and procurement procedures over a three-year period in Forney, Texas, has identified instances in which Belgrade City Manager Neil Cardwell failed to adhere to city policies and Texas state code while serving as Forney’s deputy city manager.
The accounting firm that conducted the audit also discovered that “Mr. Cardwell erased all of the data from his City issued computer before returning it to the City following his departure in September 2021,” which hampered the firm’s investigation.
Cardwell left Forney to take the job as Belgrade’s new city manager last fall. The Belgrade City Council offered Cardwell the job after a nationwide search for a new city manager to succeed Ted Barkley, who was retiring.
In May 2021, while Cardwell was still employed as deputy city manager in Texas, the Forney City Council voted to solicit a forensic audit into the city’s purchasing practices in Forney. The findings led Weaver and Tidwell, LLP, the firm that conducted the audit, to conclude its report with several recommendations. Among them was hiring a purchasing agent to enforce city purchasing procedures, which Forney has done. Another was implementing a process for securing electronic devices from departing city employees, along with an internal documented records retention policy.
The auditing process included reviews of contracts and purchase orders, 30 city purchases over $50,000, and Forney’s competitive bidding practices. The report includes a section titled, “Additional Observations Related to Specific Purchases,” including two that were handled by Cardwell.
The report states that in both those instances, Cardwell treated city vendors preferentially by meeting with them before the city issued requests for proposal or qualifications. It states that Cardwell shared information about project planning and logistics that presumably was not shared with other vendors who bid on the projects.
In both cases, the city awarded contracts to the vendors that Cardwell had dealt with early on.
In a Facebook post, Forney City Council member Sarah Salgado responded to the findings.
“The pattern of these bids is unmistakable: each time, the City engaged in ‘detailed discussions’ with a preferred vendor or contractor 𝗕𝗘𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘 putting the project out for RFP/RFQ, thus making the RFP/RFQ process merely a technicality. As the audit report explains, ‘in these instances, the City appeared to commit themselves to the vendor or contractor before giving equal consideration to other vendors who might offer a 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙪𝙚.’ 𝘗𝘢𝘨𝘦 39. Being a good steward of city finances means getting the best value out of money paid by you, the taxpayer,” she wrote.
Salgado noted that the bids awarded to Gallagher Construction and ATI systems, the two companies that Cardwell met with prior to the bids being advertised, “have been put on hold or rescinded under the current City Council.”
The audit also stated that investigators were unable to "locate bid tabulation documentation" for certain projects on which Cardwell and another city employee, Charity Wilson, served as members of the evaluation panel.
Wilson has since left Forney and is employed as Belgrade’s executive director of Financial Services, a position created by Cardwell, as the Belgrade News previously reported.
This week, Cardwell declined to answer specific questions about the findings of the Forney audit, other than to say he was not asked for any information during the auditing process and to note, “I was not the city manager in Forney (during the three years examined in the audit). All purchases were done under the direction of a city manager and reviewed by a city attorney.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean that I agreed with every choice,” he added.
Much of the report does, indeed, focus on the conduct of Forney’s former City Manager Anthony “Tony” Carson, as well as general practices by the city, such as failing to publicly advertise all bids as required by city policy.
Cardwell said he has discussed the Forney audit with Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson and some city council members. Nelson told the Belgrade News Wednesday that he is not concerned about it.
“We got a lengthy e-mail from him (Cardwell) explaining it – it’s a non-issue to me, and I don’t think the council cares about it,” Nelson said. “We know there are sore heads down there.
“I think he’s doing a great job with a fast-growing community and we’re glad to have him,” Nelson added. “It’s unfortunate this is continuing – I hope this is last episode of this. We vetted Neil and we hired him, and I think he’s doing a good job for us.”
This isn’t the first time that the Belgrade officials have expressed their confidence in Cardwell in the wake of Texas tumult. Last September, shortly after Cardwell was hired but before he started working in Belgrade, the Belgrade News reported on the pending audit in Forney and an editorial by a Forney publication accusing Cardwell of making false statements and engaging in “cronyism” during his tenure with the city.
At that time, Nelson characterized the allegations as “mudslinging” in a blog and said the council remained “in full support of Neil.”
Cardwell said he invites the citizens of Belgrade to scrutinize his record since he has been in Montana.
“If I had one message, I would ask Belgrade to look at the last seven months,” Cardwell said, referring to the period since he started as city manager in October. “I have tried and will continue to try to have open and transparent government.”
Cardwell added, “We have shined a light on many issues that are unfavorable to the city (of Belgrade) in regard to the way utility billing has been done and shining a light on failures to audit and failure to submit timely annual financial reports.”
He predicted that citizens will be very happy with continued demonstrations of transparency in Belgrade city government.
Cardwell also said would be happy to address any citizen questions or concerns.
A copy of the Weaver and Tidwell audit is posted on the city of Forney website at https://www.forneytx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6070/Council-Recap-5322-