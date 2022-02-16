The Manhattan Town Council has taken the first step toward allowing Manhattan Jackpot, LLC to open a casino at 110 S. Broadway after previously denying similar requests.
The council voted to approve a text change in the town’s code covering conditional uses designated for individual zoning districts. Specifically, the council agreed to strike the language prohibiting a casino from locating within 250 feet of a “public park, or recreation area owned and operated by a public agency, or residential zoning district.”
The council’s vote was just the first step in changing the zoning regulation, however. First and second reading of an ordinance to enact the new language is being drafted and will be heard at the council’s March and April meetings respectively. If the council approves the ordinance after the second reading in April, it will go into effect 30 days after that.
Almost a year ago, the Manhattan Board of Adjustment turned down Jackpot’s request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) that would have allowed it to open at the Broadway location. That decision was deemed final under the town’s existing regulations.
Mayor Glen Clements, who testified in favor of granting the permit a year ago, said then that it would be worth revisiting the town code that prevents casinos from doing business in most areas of town.
After last week’s council vote to change the zoning to allow a CUP to be granted to Jackpot for a casino, Clements told the Belgrade News that there hasn’t been as much public opposition to the request as there was last year at this time.
Though the council did receive a handful of written comments opposing the request, he said, “at previous meetings, there was a lot of public opposition. None of them showed up at this meeting.”
Clements said the council acted as it did based on a report from the town planner that Jackpot had met all the conditions required to be issued a CUP.
The vote was 3-2 in favor of the language change, with Councilman Josh Powell casting the dissenting vote. Councilwoman Callie Hamilton was absent.
Kasey Harte, formerly of Manhattan Jackpot, now works for Manhattan Depot, LLC, which owns the building. He told the Belgrade News this week that if the CUP ultimately is approved, he expects Jackpot will open a 1,100- to 1,200-square-foot casino in the back of building.
Current tenants of the building include a pizza restaurant, hair salon, technology company and the Manhattan Depot – Jackpot’s liquor store and bar.
Jackpot opened that business last year after the planning board turned down the CUP request. Jackpot at that time had only a few weeks to put its liquor license to use in Manhattan to avoid having it revoked by the state.
Harte has said that if the CUP is granted, the casino also will be named Manhattan Depot.
Harte said he expects Manhattan Jackpot and the pizza restaurant owner to reach a concession agreement whereby beer, wine and spirits can be served at the restaurant under Jackpot’s license.
As for other changes, Harte said, “The plan is to reface the front of the building and remodel what I call the front half.” That will allow the pizza restaurant to take over more of the front of the building. Little Apple Technologies will remain in back.