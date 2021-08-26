More than 100 people showed up Monday at the Belgrade Library to say goodbye to retiring Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark, Jr..
After 37 years in law enforcement, Clark officially retired Aug. 24.
The police department even managed to pull one over on the boss: His badge No. 200 was retired, an honor “that was a big shock,” he admitted to the Belgrade News, “and I’m honored to have it. It was a shocker. And I was not prepared.”
This was just the second time the Belgrade police had retired a badge number, Clark added. The other time was for Aaron Lehman, who died of surgery complications Aug. 19, 2017.
Clark has made no secret of his discomfort at being in this kind of public eye.
“I’m always trying to slink towards the back of the room. My guys are the ones that do all the work. It’s not about me,” he said.
His Monday reception upstairs at the library was “packed the whole time,” he said.
“I didn’t have much time to talk to anyone for very long. It was four hours of a lot of people talking and patting me on the back.”
As for his badge number, “Anything in the 200 series is a supervisor,” he explained. “It’s for the radio system, so you don’t need to think of each employee’s number with a radio call.”
Dustin Lensing, who has been appointed Clark’s successor, currently is badge No. 202, Clark said.
In 1984, when Clark started with the Belgrade police, the department of six men whose tools included manual typewriters and carbon paper. Now, the department has 19 sworn officers, both male and female.
“Back in the day, officers off shift were still on call, since the department only had six men,” Clark said. “They’d get you out of bed if they needed you. Money was tight. We had to buy our own uniforms; we had to buy our own guns.”
“I’ve enjoyed it; I’ll miss it,” he said. “I’ve had a good career. I’m confident things can move along without me. We’ve got good officers; it should be a smooth transition. This will be bittersweet to me; it’s all I’ve known since I was 20. For two-thirds of my life, I’m this guy.”
It certainly promises to be a smooth transition: Clark’s No. 2 in command, former Capt. Dustin Lensing, officially became chief on Wednesday. Lensing has been with the Belgrade Police since 2001.
“The department’s in good hands,” Clark said.
To add some humor to a bittersweet day, Clark said, “I’m sure there are some people who say ‘It’s been time to leave for a long while.’”
In a town and a state increasingly full of “imports and come-heres,” Clark is about as close as you can come to a hometown boy made good. He’s a member of the Belgrade High Class of 1981 and had a dad who had the local heating repair shop in town for years.
“I grew up here. I got the benefit of the doubt (from residents). I can drive every city street and think of something that happened there.”
So what was his last day in office like?
“Just cleaning out my office. And eating ribs.”