Belgrade’s Festival of Lights Christmas Truck Convoy last Saturday was an over-the-top, more-than-expected excess of trucks and Christmas lights and success.
More than 100 semis, trucks and flatbeds queued up, including some from Helena and Billings, said Belgrade Community Coalition President Tiffany Maierle,
“Yes, it seems to be catching on throughout the state,” she said.
Last year’s convoy, a COVID-inspired substitution for the town’s regular Christmas Stroll, attracted 65 semis and etcetera. Maierle had hoped for maybe 80 semis this time, she told the Belgrade News in a November interview. It turned out that her wishes were exceeded.
“We had over 100 trucks, and most of them from right here in Gallatin Valley. And we are very grateful for the bus and truck drivers. It takes a lot of time to decorate and a lot of money buying the lights,” she said.
The route around the town of Belgrade was the same, she said, as the trucks – all decked out in Christmas lights and lined up in a convoy – traversed a giant, 7-mile loop from the Gallatin Speedway, past the airport, through Ryen Glen, along Penwell Bridge and Dry Creek roads and Jackrabbit Lane, past the middle school/high school and Quaw, and through various other Belgrade neighborhoods before finishing at the Las Campanas subdivision.
This year, the coalition’s Facebook page kept residents apprised in real time of which neighborhood the convoy was at in during its loop through town.
One change to last year’s routine was the Friday night “Truck Village” at the Gallatin Speedway, which attracted 60 rigs. The event included food trucks, vendors, an appearance by Santa, carolers and fireworks. It ran until 10 p.m. These “replacement events” for the usual Christmas Stroll “set Belgrade apart from other communities’ holiday events,” Maierle said.
The pre-event Truck Village was such a success, in fact, that it caused the only “thing” that needs tweaking for next year, she said: Traffic control.
“It was a massive traffic jam,” she said.
The Truck Convoy was a victim of its own success: “It’s only our second year and we’ll be tweaking here and there. The biggest thing was the traffic at the Truck Village. It got really backed up down the road. Most people stuck it out, though. It was a hit, and we’ll do it again. And the Belgrade Police Department – we are grateful for their help.”
Maierle said 100 volunteers helped with the truck convoy and village activities.
Though the coalition had hoped to top the businesses on the east side of Main Street’s historic block with Christmas lights, the logistics couldn’t get it worked out in time.
“Next year,” Maierle joked.
Some 150 runners showed up for the 5K Jingle Jog, with the winner coming in at 15 minutes. There were 30 entrants for the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest.
The convoy was a perfect solution to last year’s COVID restrictions, Maierle concluded, since people could watch it from their homes or their vehicles parked along the route.
“It was wall-to-wall cars last year,” Maierle added. “It was packed, and we didn’t even advertise.”
This year almost doubled the truckers’ participation, because “It was quite a hit last year. One thing we heard from the truck drivers last year was that they didn’t want it to end,” Maierle said.
The hit of the whole Truck Convoy?
“Santa in his sleigh atop the Kenyon-Noble truck,” Maierle said. “And I can’t tell you how grateful I am to the truckers. And our sponsors and law enforcement. Can’t thank them enough.”
The Belgrade Community Coalition also sponsors the Holiday Light Park at the Belgrade Senior Center, which will continue through December. Memorial Light Night is this evening (Dec. 16); Santa, food trucks and carolers will be there tomorrow, Dec. 17, and the chili feed is set for Dec. 21.