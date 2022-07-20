cardwell

The city of Belgrade will no longer allow its employees to be interviewed by the Belgrade News without approval of City Manager Neil Cardwell, according to a new media policy Cardwell’s office released last week.

The city's new "Media Policy" puts the kibosh on all media contacts between city employees and reports for local newspapers, broadcast stations, magazines, or social media outlets. Gone, apparently, are the are the heady, free-wheeling days of journalists being able to pick up the phone and talk directly to whomever might be the best source of knowledge on any given topic at City Hall.