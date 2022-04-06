In the past six months, Belgrade has experienced “a cascade of effects hitting all at once” that necessitate an immediate revamp of the city’s accounting and budgeting practices in order to meet capital project goals.
That’s according to City Manager Neil Cardwell, who along with the city’s new Executive Director of Financial Services Charity Wilson told the city council this week that Belgrade needs to reconcile its books with its bank accounts, submit overdue financial reports, complete a federal audit, and convert to a new budgeting system for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Failing to do so, they said, could result in significant, negative consequences for Belgrade’s two major capital projects – construction of the new library and community center, for which voters passed a $14 million bond issue in September, and completion of the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant, which is currently underway (see related story).
At the city council’s Tuesday night meeting, Wilson said it is clear that Belgrade’s bank account balances align with the current city budget. However, she added, incomplete entries of receipts and disbursements, unclear delineation of transfers between accounts and other practices have made it impossible to accurately reconcile the books with those bank statements.
“We’re kind of having to piece some things together,” Wilson said. “Every time we sort of find something … it uncovers four other things that don’t make sense.
“I’m not concerned with the fixing of these things – we can absolutely do it,” she added. But “piecing things together” is going to take some time and has necessitated a delay in the audit.
Before the audit can be conducted, Wilson said, the needs to finish last year’s Annual Financial Report, which is overdue. In fact, Cardwell said, Belgrade has finished its AFR on time only twice in the past 10 years, a fact confirmed by former City Manager Ted Barkley, who retired last October.
In the past, said Barkley, extending AFR filings carried no penalties or consequences for the city. The extensions were necessary, he said, because the city’s finance department lacked the capacity to complete AFRs on time.
“In previous years, the timeline was not important,” Barkley said. But because Belgrade is facing infrastructure challenges, he agrees it’s urgent to amend the city’s financial practices “to meet the expectations of the accounting and credit world.”
Cardwell said that failing to meet such expectations could have significant consequences for taxpayers, one of them being that Belgrade would fail to secure the best possible municipal bond rating as it prepares to issue $14 million worth of bonds to build the new library. Currently, he said, the city is unable to present a clear financial statement to bond rating agencies that would make it more likely for the city to receive a good rating, despite the city’s financial strength.
A delay in putting the books in order also carries consequences, as interest rates have started to rise in the currently inflationary climate.
“The longer it takes to go out for a bond, the higher the interest rates,” Cardwell said.
That’s why he and Wilson are working to implement new accounting practices and plan to prepare the next budget according to Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) standards. Cardwell said GFOA budgets are more clear and understandable than those prepared by other methods used by most smaller cities, including Belgrade – up until now.
While “Belgrade is in strong financial shape, the city’s current accounting policies and procedures were “set for a population of 1,500 to 3,000 – not 11,000 and growing fast,” Cardwell said.
Under the budgeting system that has been used by Belgrade in the past, it has been difficult for the community, as well as employees inside the city organization, to understand how money was pulled from different funds to pay for any given item, Cardwell explained.
A GFOA budget it organized differently, he said, with sections devoted to each department and interdepartmental transfers clearly delineated.
“This is very, very important,” Cardwell said. “More than anything, it gives the council and citizens a view of what we spend money on.”
It’s a system Barkley said he would have liked to implement six to eight years ago, but the city didn’t have the revenue then to hire enough staff to make the change. He said he talked with the council more than once in the past couple of years about the desirability of moving to the GFOA system, and Cardwell said the council in turn talked to him about making the conversion when he was interviewed for the city manager job.
To accomplish it, Cardwell told the Belgrade News, he chose to apply funding set aside in this year’s budget for a deputy city manager to instead hire Wilson at a salary of $99,489. The two previously worked together at the city of Forney, Texas, where Wilson was the assistant finance director and Cardwell the assistant city manager.
The new position was not advertised in house or externally. Cardwell said he has received some negative feedback about that, but he defends his decision by stressing the urgency of Belgrade’s predicament and his sense that it would be difficult to find a qualified individual for the job without conducting a time-consuming, nationwide search.
“I needed to bring in someone quickly,” he told the Belgrade News. “It takes commitment to be able to do this type of budgeting and it takes experience.
Cardwell said he has received some pushback over the hire, but he said it was a “no-brainer” to hire Wilson, who has 17 years’ experience handling the types of tasks he believes Belgrade urgently needs.
Both Cardwell and Wilson stressed that despite the confusing city books they are evaluating, they have found no evidence of past financial misdeeds, nefarious activity, or anything they feel puts the city at risk. Once the past year is reconciled and the AFR and audits are completed, they said staff will be educated on new, consistent internal controls and policies. Banking and internal accounts will be reconciled monthly, and GFOA standards will be applied to all city finance activities.