Belgrade residents are one step closer to being able to legally get around the high cost of living in Gallatin Valley by parking their trailers in someone’s driveway – with a permit for a year at a time.
A “Camping Code” amendment, Ordinance 2021-8, passed its first reading Monday, and is set for a public hearing Dec. 6 at City Hall at 7 p.m.
In the past, permission for “driveway trailers” was granted 30 days at a time, for a maximum of 30 days within any calendar year. The new amendment would allow a yearly permit, but demand that permittees show proof every three months that they have pumped their “grey and black water” anywhere but in the Belgrade sewer system.
That “not in the Belgrade sewer” was one caveat to this amendment, along with a prohibition against renting out driveway trailers, or parking them on the street.
So: No sewer dumping, no rentals and no parking in the city right-of-way.
People are running into hardships living here due to what’s happening with the cost of living in the county, summarized mayor Russ Nelson, and this ordinance is to be used to help out family or friends.
This proposed amendment has been discussed for months, initially broached by a resident whose adult daughter needed a place to live.
“If it doesn’t work, we’ll change it back or do something different,” Nelson continued. “This is an effort by the city council to try to help people out who are having tough luck.”
Monday’s vote was tied 3-3, and Nelson as mayor broke the tie in favor of passing the proposed amendment on to a public hearing.
Voting for the proposal were council members Ken Smith, Jim Doyle and Michael Meis; against it were Brad Cooper, Jim Simon and Kris Menicucci, whose issue with the “nay” votes wasn’ with the ordinance but with the proposed fee.
“They already pay taxes,” said Cooper.
Smith suggested that the “driveway camping fee” should be $50, “If they have to come in every three months” to submit pumping sewage proof. That resolution was passed on first reading.
“This reflects the discussion we’ve been having,” said City Manager Neil Cardwell, “adjusting the period from 30 days to a period not to exceed one year.
“We are requesting that every three months during the period of the permit, they present records of ‘grey and black water’ pumping to city. The permit could be revoked; this is not for rentals, but the intent of the ordinance is to provide space for family or friends,” Cardwell said.
The proposed ordinance amended Title 5, Chapter 4. Section 5-4-11 of the Belgrade City Code, which prohibits “camping or sleeping in any parked vehicle on private property except by permit for a limited time for a noncommercial purpose.’
It went on to state that the city “has received complaints and has noted that people are living in parked camping vehicles, and that “towed or self-propelled vehicles do not comply with the City’s adopted minimum requirements in the International Building Code or International Residential Code for residential occupancy.”
The proposed amendment will allow one or more persons in a vehicle to camp on private property for a period to not exceed a year. Additional restrictions include that no rent is charged; the owner must have a city permit; and only one vehicle at a time is allowed.
The amendment states that property owners may still park camper units on their property for storage if it is allowed by their homeowners associations.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Set a $100 fee for residents who wish to keep chickens, according to the new city ordinance approved by voters earlier this month. The fee would cover electrical inspections and other sundry staff costs.
- Granted final plat approval for Bridger Heights Subdivision Phase 4.
- Voted for final adoption of the Triangle Trails Plan as an amendment to the Belgrade Growth Policy.