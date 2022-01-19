The Belgrade City Council stipulated that the final design of the new library and community center should resemble preliminary renderings like this one as closely as possible. The council on Tuesday awarded a contract to 45 Architecture to design the building.
Work has begun to bring the vision of a new library and community center in Belgrade a reality, after the city council on Tuesday hired the project architect and authorized the sale of $14 million in bonds to finance the project.
The council awarded the design contract to 45 Architecture, the same firm that prepared preliminary drawings and renderings considered by Belgrade voters before they approved the $14 million bond issue for the project last September. At the recommendation of City Manager Neil Cardwell, the council stipulated that the final design of the project should resemble the mock-ups as closely as possible.
The new 28,000 square-foot library and community center, estimated to cost $16.1 million, will be built on the site of the old fire station on East Main Street at the southwest corner of Lewis and Clark Park. More than $2 million of the project’s cost will be covered by private donations.
City officials have said that once the library moves into the new building, the current library will become home to the Belgrade Police Department, which has outgrown its offices upstairs in City Hall. That, in turn, will make more room to accommodate the additional needs of other city departments that also have outgrown their spaces or are housed in rented offices elsewhere in town, city officials say.
The city Public Works Department is currently housed in the old fire station, which will be razed when construction on the new library begins. At one time the city talked about constructing a new building for the department near the wastewater treatment plant, but that plan may be changed. Before the election, city officials estimated the plan would save taxpayers an estimated $5 million in costs that might have been incurred if Belgrade needed to buy land to solve its space needs.
Library Director Gale Bacon has said the new building will not only give the library the capability to expand its traditional services, but also provide a venue for social, business and community events at the edge of Lewis and Clark Park.