The current Belgrade city prosecutor has been kicked upstairs and appointed as the new city judge.
Chris Gregory, 37, was appointed to his new post by the Belgrade City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. He fills the remainder of the term of former City Judge Andrew Breuner, who was appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte to a new district court judgeship in Gallatin County’s 18th Judicial District, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Gregory’s term runs until Dec. 31, 2023. The next election to fill the city judge seat will be Nov. 7, 2023.
Gregory’s promotion means the city will now need to hire a new city prosecutor. Gregory told the Belgrade News that his start date as judge remains up in the air.
“Right now, it’s a little tricky. There’s no start date, and we’re looking for a transition plan.”
The tricky part, he explained, is that he already has jury trials scheduled as prosecutor.
“It’s all up in the air, but possibly in a month,” he said.
Gregory speculated that the city council might fill his vacancy by taking a second pass at the half-dozen other candidates who applied for the judge position.
Before being hired in Belgrade, Gregory spent more than five years as an assistant county attorney under Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert. Add that to his three and a half years as a city prosecutor, “And I’ve been a prosecutor for more than 10 years,” he said.
Gregory joked that he got to Belgrade “before the out-of-staters ruined it.”
Working for Marty Lambert was “a lot more relaxed” than what he had been doing in Oklahoma before he moved to Montana, Gregory added.
He says that when he left the county attorney’s office, “some people thought it was a step down, (coming to Belgrade), but I think Belgrade is a very promising town. I’m not disparaging the county. Belgrade seemed a good fit.
“It’s more my speed. I like the quality of work and the relationships. The county had more red tape.
“Belgrade seems a little less ... official. People out here have a very down-to-earth vibe. And I mean that positively. I appreciate the city giving me this opportunity.”
Gregory lived in Oklahoma for 25 years, he said, and graduated from the University of Oklahoma Law School. While in the state, he spent almost three years on a government task force with the Oklahoma City District Attorney dealing with gang and RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) issues.
At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Neil Cardwell said, “I think it speaks volumes to the position Belgrade is in that we’re attracting that level of talent in this area. We believe he (Gregory) is an excellent fit for the city of Belgrade. I could go on a big, long speech about why Chris Gregory ... outshined the other candidates.”
City Councilman Mike Meis said, “We had a really impressive pool of candidates to interview. Chris has the skillset and the passion. And he’s going to be great for Belgrade.”
Gregory said his experience as city prosecutor “might have helped” in getting the judgeship, “but I was still a little surprised” when appointed.
He moved to Montana because he already had family in the area, he said. His mother Susan Gregory has been the director of the Bozeman Public Library since 2011.
The new city judge will earn $100,000 a year.