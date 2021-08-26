Four finalists from around the country were in Belgrade this week to meet the public and undergo formal interviews for the city manager position being vacated by Ted Barkley, who is retiring.
At a meet-and-greet reception Tuesday evening, Craig Prothman, the consultant hired by the city to conduct the search for Barkley’s successor, assured the city staffers, council members and interested citizens assembled that any one of the finalists is well-qualified for the job. This week’s formalities are the final step in the process that in the end will come down to selecting the “best fit” for the position, Prothman added.
As the Belgrade News reported last week, the four finalists are:
n Adolfo Bailon, who most recently served for nearly four years as the town manager of Randolph, Vt. Prior to that, he was the department director for the Mayor’s Center for City Services/Constituent Services in the city of Providence, R.I. He also served as a senior field representative for then U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., from 2004-2012.
n Neil Cardwell, the current deputy city manager in Forney, Texas, where he first worked starting in 2019 as the director of information technology and director of operations. Prior to that, Cardwell held director and manager level positions in information technology in the private sector, for two school districts, and for a 911 call center.
n Patrick Marsh most recently served as city administrator for the city of Fitchburg, Wis., where he served for over five years. Prior to that, he was the city administrator and economic development director for the city of Monona, Wis., from 2007-2015. He also served as village administrator for Coal Valley, Ill., and assistant city manager in Eldridge, Iowa.
n Steve McFarland, who has been the chief financial officer and treasurer for the city of Lafayette, Colo., since 2016. Prior to that, he held the same positions in Estes Park, Colo., from 2005-2016. Earlier in his career, he was general manager and CFO for the Aspen Lodge resort at Estes Park.
Given the opportunity to address the crowd Tuesday evening, each candidate talked about his background and poked a bit of fun at himself.
Bailon, a Los Angeles native whose experiences include living on both U.S. coasts and in South Korea, joked that one of his crowning achievements before pursuing his career in municipal management was being elected high school prom king. In describing his management style, he said he works to talk to everyone, make people feel welcome, and to be inclusive.
Cardwell, who called himself “the greenie of the group,” described his IT background as rather “unique” in the field of public administration. It was while he was working in private enterprise that he realized he would be happier “on the municipal side,” because it is not driven by profit but by service. He said he and his young family are looking for a community where they can settle for the long term.
Marsh, who holds a masters degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University, said that after 30 years working in the Midwest for cities of various sizes, he is looking to “spread his wings a little bit” and bring his skills to a different geographic region. His experience includes a myriad of positions in city government, including 11 years as a planner.
McFarland recapped his career path, which includes managing a resort in Estes Park, Colo., before moving into municipal work in Lafayette, Colo. He said he missed the sense of community, and his family is “looking to come to a community where we would know everybody or feel like we did.” He said he is very excited about Belgrade as it faces an “exciting juncture” in its history.
Exactly when the city council will select a new manager is uncertain, though Human Resources Director Sherry Brown said she expects it to happen fairly quickly.
Current City Manager Ted Barkley, who has served in the position since February 2013, announced his intention to retire several months ago. He plans to stay on for a few months as a consultant to the city after his retirement is final.