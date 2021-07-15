The city of Belgrade has reset its timeline for selecting a new city manager.
Current Manager Ted Barkley, who is retiring this year, said Wednesday the process has been set back by about four weeks for several reasons.
One candidate chosen as a finalist by the City Council last week has withdrawn from consideration. Another was unable to travel to Belgrade next week for interviews due to a previous professional commitment. And the consultant conducting the search has received more applications worthy of consideration, Barkley said.
Last week, the council narrowed down the list of finalists for the position to four applicants, then invited them to Belgrade for a series of interviews and community reception on July 20 and 21. That event will be rescheduled, Barkley said.