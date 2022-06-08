Belgrade’s City Council met on Monday to discuss annexations, contracts and a multi-million dollar land purchase, along with what, for some, was the most important matter on the agenda: the redesign of Belgrade’s city logo.
City Manager Neil Cardwell explained that the search for a new logo became important because Belgrade’s current city seal, which has been in use since 2007, does not transfer well to digital formats, such as the now-in-the-works upgrade to the city website.
The current logo’s design encompasses multiple aspects of the city of Belgrade’s iconic history, spanning back to 1906. Those include the Story Mill, one of Belgrade’s oldest landmarks, and the sprawling Bridger Mountains with a plane flying over the range in acknowledgement of the airport.
On Monday, after reviewing multiple replacement logos, the council unanimously voted to ask for a digitized version of the current logo to see if it will work for city purposes.
City Manager Neil Cardwell told the council that until a logo is adopted, “all digital progress is on hold.”
He added that digitizing the current seal will be the last service the vendor working on the project will do for free, and that if the council doesn’t adopt it, “there would be an additional cost to the city to go back to this process and grow it some more.”