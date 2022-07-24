While on deadline July 20, the Belgrade News learned that the Montana Supreme Court has denied Montana Trout Unlimited’s petition to have the court take supervisory control over a Montana Water Court decision involving the city.
The Water Court had earlier awarded Belgrade about 300 percent of the water it was currently using. MTU had asked the Supreme Court to take over the case, alleging that its ruling misapplied the law. The city’s response was basically that MTU had missed its window to appeal; MTU said that until the water court misapplied the “growing cities” doctrine it had nothing to appeal.
The court’s four-page order ruled that MTU had not met the statutory requirements for supervisory control. The court denied and dismissed the MTU petition for supervisory control and ordered that its request for a stay was moot.
On June 1, the court agreed to give Belgrade and Three Forks 30 days to file their responses to MTU’s petition. Three Forks and Manhattan have been watching the case for its possible implications for their municipalities.
In June, Pat Byorth, the Bozeman attorney for MTU, told the Belgrade News that Trout Unlimited believed the current ruling adversely affects senior water rights holders and allows municipalities to “jump ahead’ of senior water rights holders." Three Forks City Attorney Susan Swimley said at the time that she believed the Supreme Court would uphold the Water Court decision.
The Town of Manhattan had already asked for what it termed the “Belgrade result” in its case before the court.
MTU maintained that the Water Court’s decision “turned the law upside down.
In its July 19 decision the court wrote, "The underlying matter arose when the City of Belgrade filed objections to its own four water rights claims. The City of Three Forks filed a Notice of Intent to Appear. There were no other objectors besides Belgrade, and the claims did not receive issue remarks. Belgrade filed a Stipulation to resolve its objections, with a supporting brief."
After considering Belgrade's submissions, the Water master granted the City of Belgrade a maximum volume of 1,612 Acre Feet for each of its claim numbers ... reasoning that Belgrade had "proven documentation of the growth of its current needs." In other words, the Court found that Belgrade had satisfied the law regarding the "growing cities doctrine."
The court brief continued that "TU contends that that the court's order raised constitutional issues of statewide importance because it subordinates constitutionally protected senior water rights without due process and has statewide ramifications, for which appeal from an ultimate final decree at some point in the future is an inadequate remedy."
Further, "TU argues that it did not receive notice that Belgrade would 'Unlawfully seek to expand its water rights claims above the noticed amounts, so it did not file objections to Belgrade's water rights claims or notices of intent to appear.” It points out that only Belgrade and Three Forks have a right to appeal according to a specific Rule 23.
And the brief continues: "TU points out that the City of Manhattan already filed a motion for summary judgment in another Water Court case, asking for ‘The Belgrade result.' “
The City of Belgrade's response was that "the Water Court gave public notice of Belgrade's volume objections, and TU could have objected or filed a notice of intent to appear, just like the City of Three Forks did ...
"The CIty of Three Forks urges denial of supervisory control on similar grounds, emphasizing the requirements of law that parties participate in the Montana water rights adjudication process to assert their interests.
"Supervisory control is an extraordinary remedy that is sometimes justified when urgency or emergency factors exist making the normal appeal process inadequate, when the case involves purely legal questions ... and when the other court is proceeding under a mistake of law which, if uncorrected, would cause significant injustice for which an appeal is an inadequate remedy.
"TU maintains that it could not have known that 'the water court would illegally increase Belgrade's claimed volumes lacking evidence from before 1973, as required for all modifications to a claim in the adjudication.”
The court concluded, "We have long held that 'supervisory control, invoking the original jurisdiction of the supreme court is not a substitute for an appeal allowed and provided by statute."