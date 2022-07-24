While on deadline July 20, the Belgrade News learned that the Montana Supreme Court has denied Montana Trout Unlimited’s petition to have the court take supervisory control over a Montana Water Court decision involving the city.

The Water Court had earlier awarded Belgrade about 300 percent of the water it was currently using. MTU had asked the Supreme Court to take over the case, alleging that its ruling misapplied the law. The city’s response was basically that MTU had missed its window to appeal; MTU said that until the water court misapplied the “growing cities” doctrine it had nothing to appeal.

Tags