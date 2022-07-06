Back in May, the Belgrade City Council voted against its own precedents by refusing to grant variance requests from two residential property owners whose building activities require them to install sidewalks at their respective addresses.
Those properties are in neighborhoods without existing sidewalks to connect to. In such cases, the council historically has granted variances with the stipulation that that those property owners waive their right to Special Improvement Districts that may be formed to fund sidewalk projects in their neighborhoods.
The council’s surprising vote in May prompted city staff to take another look at the ordinance, keeping in mind that Belgrade has recently become a city of “first class,” which requires it to enact stricter storm drainage infrastructure in town.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, staff unveiled a proposed draft of the change to the Belgrade Zoning Ordinance that would take the case-by-case decisions about sidewalk variances out of the hands of elected officials into the office of the city manager. Then, If the city manager were to grant a variance, the property owner would pay a cash-in-lieu payment equal to 150 percent of the proposed cost of the sidewalk, and that money would go into a special fund set aside for such projects.
“This (proposal) changes it from being a black and white, yes or no answer from the dais,” explained City Manager Neil Cardwell. “This mirrors more of the other processes and procedures in the city that don’t hit the council dais – a lot of things just go through the staff process.”
Among the advantages of the new system, according to Cardwell, are that it would:
• Lessen the possibility that a private property owner would install a sidewalk inconsistent with the design of future capital projects in the same neighborhood, later necessitating its removal.
• Give those with the best grasp the future street, sidewalk and storm drainage improvement plans in the city the opportunity to use that knowledge when variance decisions are made.
• Allow for more nuanced decisions – e.g., tailor requirements in where sidewalks may be desirable on one side of a street but not the other.
Cardwell added that property owners who make cash-in-lieu payments would be exempted from future SID assessments for sidewalks in their neighborhoods.
“Once you’ve met the requirement for putting in the sidewalk or pay cash in lieu, your obligation to the city is met,” he said.
Belgrade Planner Jason Karp said other changes in the proposed ordinance will better isolate which projects trigger the sidewalk requirement. New roofs or residential remodels that don’t add square-footage to a home, for example, would be exempt.
“We don’t want to discourage or create a disincentive for people doing things like that,” Karp said.
He added that under the proposed ordinance, property owners who disagree with the city manager’s decision would be able to appeal it to the Board of Adjustment.
After lengthy discussion among the council and a handful of public comments, the council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the proposed ordinance. A public hearing will be held July 18, after which the council may approve it on second reading.
The council also postponed a related agenda item – reconsidering the sidewalk variances it denied in May . The council opted to postpone that discussion until after it makes a decision about the proposed ordinance change.