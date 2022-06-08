The final piece of a “tile puzzle” – so named and long worked by former Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley – slid into place this week when the city council voted to acquire property on which to build a new Public Works Department facility.
The Public Works Department is currently housed in the former Belgrade Fire Station building on Main Street, where it moved in 2020 to make more space in City Hall for other personnel.
Two other pieces of the city real estate puzzle will be in place when the Belgrade Community Library moves into its new, yet-to-be constructed building where the old fire station now stands. The Belgrade Police Department will then move into the current library building.
The plan left the city to figure out where to find a new home for Public Works, which will be displaced as soon as construction begins on the new library next year. Barkley told the council at its June 6 meeting that since leaving the city manager’s office, he has met with five property owners and looked at a number of potential sites, “all of which were extremely expensive.”
So, just as the Belgrade School District did a few months ago, Barkley investigated the possibility of acquiring a permanent easement on land owned by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).
“It actually works quite well for us and quite well for DNRC as well,” Barkley said during his presentation, after which the council approved acquiring 20-30 acres of DNRC property adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant off Lagoon Road.
The site makes sense, Barkley explained, in part because of its proximity to the sewer plant and because monitoring wells for the plant are located on a portion of the land. The Public Works facility also would provide a sensible buffer between the treatment plant and future development likely to occur north of there, he said.
Barkley said a recent appraisal of the property valued it at $65,000 an acre, which is considerably lower than the going rate for acreage in the Belgrade area.
“I can tell you from having looked at other property, it’s at worst fair and at best better than fair,” Barkley said.
Current City Manager Neil Cardwell told the council there are several sources of funding for the easement acquisition and construction. They include federal funds awarded the city for COVID-related projects, the general fund, or obtaining financing.
He told the Belgrade News on Tuesday that he could answer no additional questions about the about the purchase, including projected construction dates, until the city does some more planning.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Approved the Interlocal Agreement for the City-County Board of Health. Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson will represent the city on both the governing body and health board. He urged citizens who may be interested in serving as area representatives on the health board to pursue the opportunity.
• Authorized the city manager to contract for engineering services with DOWL, LLC, for engineering services related to development of an eighth municipal well.
• Approved intentions to consider annexation of two portions of the Belgrade North Business Park and set public hearings for June 20.
• Approved an intention to consider annexation of Tracts 1-4 of the Sunnyside Estates Minor Subdivision and set a public hearing for July 6.