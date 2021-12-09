The Belgrade City Council approved an ordinance this week allowing people to “camp” in RVs on a friend’s or relative’s property for up to one year due to a shortage of available and affordable housing in the Gallatin Valley.
The change to the city’s camping code, which previously limited legal driveway camping to 30 days, includes a few caveats designed to minimize impacts on neighborhoods and city services. Permit-holders will need to show periodic proof of proper wastewater disposal, and RVs must be parked on permittees’ private property rather than in the city right-of-way.
The ordinance prohibits renting driveway space to camper-dwellers, and Mayor Russ Nelson said he believes the permitting process will “weed out” anyone who may wish to capitalize on the new ordinance outside the spirit of the law.
“The reason for this consideration is housing is so expensive,” Nelson said prior to a public hearing on the measure. “A family came to us who had a family member that moved here and trying to find a place … we’re trying to help people out who run into tough luck sometimes.”
Belgrade resident Steve Anderson testified against the proposal.
“I’m generally in favor of spirit of this … but I think there’s a lot of potential negative results,” Anderson said, citing the difficulty he foresees with ensuring that driveways are not being rented for profit or that proper wastewater disposal guidelines are followed.
Anderson pointed out the numerous zoning matters on the evening’s agenda and argued that passing the ordinance would allow people to circumvent the usual zoning processes by allowing single-family residences to be used for multiple families.
Council members said they believe any problems that result from the change will be identified by city code enforcement officials and that the council will be able to change the law if it turns out to result in unanticipated problems. They also noted that the ordinance will not supersede homeowners association regulations in neighborhoods where driveway camping is permitted.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Passed on first reading an ordinance that would raise the allowable height of three-story apartment building in R-4 zones from 32 feet to 42 feet. City Planner Jason Karp said it is difficult for developers to adhere to the current 32-foot limit because of sprinkler system requirements. The council scheduled a public hearing on the ordinance for Dec. 20, when it is expected to grant final approval to the change.
• Approved on first reading a zone map amendment at 225 Bolinger Road from B-2 to M-1 to allow construction of storage units. A public hearing will be held Dec. 20.
• Denied a zone map amendment at 716 E. Gallatin Ave. from residential single family to R-4. The applicant, Liberty Brown, requested the amendment in order to construct a triplex on the property; several neighbors testified against the amendment.
• Adopted on first reading the Yellow Iron Plan as an amendment to the Belgrade Growth Policy. The amendment would allow for zoning property south and west of Frank Road and Jackrabbit Lane for commercial development. A public hearing will be held before final approval on Dec. 20.
• Scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 18 on an annexation request for property at 230 Rock Road.
• Granted final plat approval to the Cloverleaf Meadows major subdivision west of Bolinger Road and south of Blackhawk Lane.
• Approved the appointment of Alan English to the local water district board.