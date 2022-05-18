The city of Belgrade continues to grow and develop.
This week, the city council approved the annexation of two parcels located along the Jackrabbit corridor south of Interstate 90.
One is an approximately 30-acre parcel located directly east of the Stockman Bank subdivision. Tractor and Equipment Co. intends to build a large facility on the parcel, but that won’t be the only construction project going on in the area.
As the Belgrade News reported recently, construction already in underway on a new Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply store near the bank, and Extended Stay America also intends to build a hotel in that area.
The council also voted Monday to annex a 6-acre parcel just across Jackrabbit from the Tractor and Equipment site. There, developers intend to build 54 “live/work” units, where business owners can both run a business and either live or provide accommodations for an employee.
The property is located directly west of the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant and the Quality Inn.
In other business this week, the council approved an amendment to the Belgrade Zoning Ordinance to allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as a permitted use in single-family residential districts and as a permitted use as owner or caretaker’s residences in commercial districts.
The amendment was proposed in response to numerous requests to allow ADUs in the city’s zoning jurisdiction.