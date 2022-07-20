The Belgrade City Council on Monday the approved the West Post PUD, a 20-acre mixed-use development that will contain 329 residential lots and 47 mixed-use lots south of Interstate 90 and west of Jackrabbit Lane.
The application estimates that the major subdivision ultimately will be home to 1,464 added dwelling units.
Access to the subdivision will be provided via East Frank Road and Alaska Frontage Road. Already, construction has begun on traffic improvements in the area to accommodate the development, including extending a road all the way from Alaska Frontage Road to Stockman Bank.
Project developers say the project won’t be built overnight, and they estimate that full build-out will take three to nine years. However, a number of builders already have expressed interest in purchasing property in the PUD.
Matt Ekstrom, an engineer with Morrison-Maierle representing the West Post subdivision, told the council, “We believe this project will be a great addition to the city of Belgrade. This property been in the sights of developers since 2013 when it was annexed (by the city).”
In addition to the numerous transportation improvements the development will trigger, developers promise to develop and dedicate a park to the city for community use.
