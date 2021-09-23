Procuring almost anything these days is trickier than it used to be, with supply chains disrupted and prices of goods soaring.
While that has presented consequences ranging from minor annoyances to major inconveniences for most of us, the city of Belgrade is wrestling with the significant impacts those conditions are having on for construction of its new wastewater treatment plant.
City Manager Ted Barkley says valves and pipe fittings needed for the project are hard to come by because suppliers haven’t caught up with production to replenish depleted supplies. That and the higher prices for construction materials mean the cost of the project is going to be higher than the $32.9 million specified in the year-old contract between the city and the contractor, Strategic Construction Solutions of Mesa, Ariz.
“We don’t know what combinations of things will be the ultimate solution here, but we know it’s going to cost more to somebody,” Barkley told the city council this week.
Also worrying city officials is how product shortages might affect the project timeline. Construction of the plant began late last year and was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. The city’s existing wastewater treatment system has been operating near full capacity for some time.
There is no mechanism built into the construction contract to address drastically higher materials costs, Barkley said, adding that contractors ordinarily assume the risks of potential market fluctuations for projects. However, thanks to the pandemic, these are anything but ordinary times.
“It’s an ethical question of costs being much higher through no fault of the city or the contractor,” he said, estimating that those higher costs will end up being between $1 million and $3 million.
Barkley and City Attorney Rick Ramler have been investigating ways Belgrade may be able to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) appropriations – which are required to be used to offset COVID-related costs – to solve the problem. Barkley said the city will have received a little under $2.5 million in ARPA money by the end of this year.
However, Barkley told the council, the solution isn’t as easy as agreeing to offset additional expenses with ARPA funds because of regulations tied to other elements of the project’s financing.
Belgrade was awarded a $1.6 USDA Rural Development grant for the treatment plant, but if the city chooses to use additional funds from another source, the rules state that it could forfeit the grant.
However, if the city can effectively make the case to USDA that the ARPA funding will be used for COVID-related costs only, the city may be able to do so without penalty from the USDA, Barkley said.
“If we can certify that the (contract) change orders for the cost are associated with COVID, (USDA) would likely not take away our grant money if we use our ARPA money,” Barkley said. “We’ve had meetings with several of the parties … and we’ve been given direction from USDA that we can probably do this.”
The council on Monday voted to grant the city manager authority to commit ARPA funds for COVID-related cost conditions on the condition the city won’t lose the USDA grant by doing so.
“Our primary goal is to protect ratepayers,” Barkley told the Belgrade News. “We’re hoping we can get it resolved in a timely manner.”