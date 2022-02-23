When Belgradians speak, their leaders listen.
After hearing neighbors’ concerns, the city council on Tuesday delayed approving zoning for 175 acres south of town that it had been expected to annex into the city the same night.
The council declined to approve suggested zoning for the Jackrabbit Crossing parcel, located west of Jackrabbit Lane north of Cameron Bridge Road. Even though developers amended their last request by reducing density in some areas of the property from R-3 to R-4, neighbors said Tuesday that the proposal still was too dense to blend well into the more rural character of the areas surrounding it.
The Jackrabbit Crossing zoning proposal presented by developers this week called for approximately 76 acres of business zoning, primarily along Jackrabbit; approximately 20 acres of manufacturing; 60 acres of R-4, which allows apartment complexes; and 17 acres of lower-density, R-3 zoning located primarily along the western and southern edges.
Neighbors argued Tuesday that the R-3 zone, which stretches about 170 feet into the property, wasn’t enough to offset the impact and eyesore that would be created when the rest of the parcel is developed.
Despite a recommendation from the Planning Board to approve the original, denser zoning proposal, some council members agreed.
“I would hope we could figure out a way to buffer better – I think we can do this in a less invasive and more equitable way,” said Councilwoman Martha Sellers.
Councilwoman Kristine Menicucci agreed.
“It is just so piecemeal,” she said. “It doesn’t have a flow, and it does affect the neighbors. I have great concerns.”
Councilman Mike Meis said he was in favor of approving the suggested zoning with the idea of amending it as necessary during upcoming subdivision review.
But Mayor Russ Nelson said, “This is the point where the zoning happens.” He said he would favor reducing density even further along the perimeter areas, perhaps to R-2.
Property owner Todd Waller said the financial viability of the project would suffer with the incorporation of R-2 zoning, and he instead proposed making a 20-foot wide walking path between the R3 zones and the property lines, in addition to doubling the width of the R-3 perimeter.
He was advised to return to the council on March 7 with an amended map for consideration, and the council continued the public hearing until then.
In order for the council to annex Jackrabbit Crossing, it must first establish zoning, so the annexation action also was postponed until March 7.
In other business, the council voted to annex the 23-acre Yellow Iron property located directly north of Jackrabbit Crossing after approving proposed business and R-4 zoning for it.
The council also granted preliminary approval of a plan for Phases 5 and 6 of the Meadowlark Ranch Planned Unit Development. The approved plan incorporated public suggestions made during a public hearing on the project back in January. The changes included maintaining 60-foot road widths instead of the narrower rights-of-way proposed earlier by the developer.