The Manhattan Town Council voted down a controversial proposal May 12 to lease antenna space on the town’s water tower to DISH Network.
DISH is a national company that supplies TV and internet service. The company had proposed eventually placing up to six antennae on the tower and had offered Manhattan a 15-year lease of $3,000 a month, said Mayor Glen Clements.
“I was in favor of it,” Clements admitted. “They wanted to give the town money. Now, they can still build their tower here, but we won’t get the money and we won’t be able to control what they do.”
Over the course of the lease, the town would have been paid $378,000.
Clements added, “There are various county in-holdings in Manhattan, county lots. They (DISH) can build on those county lots, and we’ll have no say, no control, over what they do. And yes, they can build in your backyard.”
Council member Ryan Engbretson voted for the DISH lease; members who voted it down included Betsy Mancuso, Josh Powell and Morgan Taylor.
The water tower isn’t the only cell tower in town – the Little Apple cell tower by Manhattan Bank has “been there since the late 1990s. And once the technology is in place, it’s my understanding you can’t say no. It’s federal law. That’s the reality. They will end up building the tower anyway,” Engbretson said.
“So, we will get a tower anyway and we will have no say. You can’t stop it,” he added.
Because cell towers are regulated by federal law, community sentiment isn’t enough to keep them out of an area.
One issue of concern for opponents of the antenna on the tower is the safety of current federal cellphone radiation standards?
It was a complicated vote for him, said Powell, who voted against the DISH lease.
“People were asking, ‘is this safe, or not safe?’” he told the Belgrade News. “I went around town asking people what they thought. I asked 217 people, and only seven are for the 5G antenna. We wanted to hold these companies accountable for something that may or may not be dangerous. Yes, there was money to be had. And maybe we are missing out on an opportunity to make money.
“That shouldn’t be our first thought. I represent the people of Manhattan, and then (I think about) the logistics. What’s next? These won’t be the last people to want to put an antenna on the water tower.”
The company is used to getting its way and had a rather “take it or leave it” attitude, Powell said.
“The lease was for 5G towers,” he continued, “and the DISH guy told us we can switch to 6G if we want. And I know insurance companies don’t want to insure the people who work on these towers. We’re probably doing more harm than good with a tower. It’s an issue that’s controversial, and it was a hard one to decide.
“I don’t want to lose out on an opportunity; I just don’t think we should neglect the public we represent. If telecoms are coming to Montana, I’m more than willing to entertain the idea as long as they can prove it won’t harm us. Now, it’s a matter of them telling us what we can and can’t do. I’m trying to put the people first.”
“DISH said, ‘we’re gonna be here whether you want us or not,’ “ Powell said. “And when we started asking questions, he made it clear they get what they want.”
Powell said no DISH representative attended the last two meetings to discuss the lease.
“If, down the road, studies show there’s harm, then what do we do? The people I talked to in town don’t want it. I’m just looking for a little accountability,” he said.
Powell said he didn’t know if DISH had contacted any private parties yet.
Is this the end of it?
“For the town council, yes,” said Clements, “unless town people talk to the council, and the members that voted it down change their minds and ask for it to be reconsidered.
DISH told me this was a business decision; that they could build their own tower in town for a lot less.”
“They’ve bent over backwards for us,” he added. “Some towns have laws that these towers must go up on pre-existing structures. We don’t. Our water tower is 180 feet tall. DISH would rather have a tower 50 to 80 feet tall; it’s closer to the ground and closer to people. For the folks worried about cell tower radiation, what DISH will build on its own will be closer to people.”
“I’m not surprised” about how this turned out, Clements said, “but I’m disappointed. Everyone in town should know what this will eventually mean for the town. We’ve already got a T-Mobile antenna on the water tower, and a Little Apple cell tower by the bank.”
Clements said the Little Apple tower has no more capacity for additional bandwidth.
Both Bozeman and Belgrade have plenty of cell towers, he concluded.
“But they need coverage in Manhattan. And it would have been good for the town to get the revenue. To get something for nothing. The town is strapped for revenue, and I thought it was a good idea,” he said.